Flowers, Chad G.
1979 - 2019
Chad G. Flowers, age 40, of Dublin, OH, died suddenly Thursday, April 18, 2019 in Marysville, OH. Family will receive friends from 2-4 & 6-8p.m. TUESDAY at ST. BRIGID OF KILDARE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7179 Avery Road, Dublin, OH 43017 where his Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00a.m. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24, 2019 with The Reverend Monsignor Joseph M. Hendricks, Celebrant. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to read the complete obituary and to send condolences to the Flowers Family. The Tidd Family Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026 (614)-876-1722 assisted the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019