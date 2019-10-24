Home

Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Chad David Orwig, 43, passed away Monday October 21, 2019 at his residence. He was a proud member of IBEW local 1446 with 22 years of faithful service as a lineman for A.E.P. He was a member of Goodale Lodge #372 and Hiram Lodge #18 F.&A.M. 32nd Degree Mason and a member of The Scottish Rite. A 1995 graduate of Northridge High School. Survived by parents, David and Carole Orwig; children, Abigail Orwig and her mother, Tara Iannarino, and Camden Orwig and his mother, Jessica Orwig; brothers, Justin (Audra) Orwig, James Orwig; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. He will sadly missed by all. Friends may call Sunday, October 27, from 2-5 p.m. at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 East Schrock Road, Westerville, where service will be Monday, October 28, at 1p.m. Pastor Jim Meacham officiating. Interment at Blendon Central Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2019
