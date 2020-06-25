Wright, Chad

1942 - 2020

Chad Wright, 77, went home to be with his heavenly father on June 21, 2020. Chad was born in Dillonvale, Ohio to Augusta and Ken Wright. Chad worked at the Ohio State University Health Center and Athletic Department for over 50 years. He had a long life relationship with Jesus Christ due to the impact made by Pastor Carlton Sutorius. He was a faithful husband for 54 years to his wife, Cindy Wright; and a devoted father to his daughters and sons-in-law, Kamie (Tom) Dixon and Kimie (Mike) Chilcoat; and his son and daughter-in-law, Ken (Anna) Wright. He was also the beloved Papa to 8 grandchildren, Sami, Jack, and Maci Dixon, Kayley, Kirsten, and Kendal Chilcoat, and Alice and Calvin Wright. There will be a celebration of life on July 1 from 1:30-3:30pm visiting hours and 4-5pm service. It will be at Bridgewater Banquet Center, 10561 Sawmill Parkway, Powell, Ohio 43065. Anyone is welcome to attend, please wear masks. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Young Life Campership, 351 Ivy Dr., Gibsonia, Pa 15044.



