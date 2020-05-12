Chalmers Lee
1925 - 2020
Lee, Chalmers
1925 - 2020
Chalmers Lee, age 94, born May 9, 1925, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. He was a long time employee of Old Southern Hotel. Survived by sister, Audrey Boone. Private arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Please visit his online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 12 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
