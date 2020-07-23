Brooks, Chapin
1935 - 2020
Chapin Cole Brooks, passed away in Tucson, AZ on July 11, 2020. Chapin was born on August 6, 1935 in Columbus, OH to Gwendolyn May (Odell) and Earle Lyman Brooks, I; the eldest of four children. He is survived by his three children, Edward in Washington State, Londi (Brooks) Sullivan in California and Phillip in Texas; and five grandchildren. Graveside service at Sunset Cemetery, 6959 West Broad Street, Galloway, OH 43119 will be on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 9am. Share memories with the family at www.orwoodyard.com