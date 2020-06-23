Dowdy, Charlene
Charlene Dowdy, affectionately known as "Char" gained her wings on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Owen and Mary Dowdy Sr., brothers Owen Dowdy Jr, Rodney Dowdy and Alonso Dowdy. She leaves to cherish her loving memory her very special twin sister, Sherlene Dowdy; special nieces, Shannon (Robert) Prince, Syreeta Dowdy and Shaneice Dowdy; sisters, Priscilla (Joseph) Freeman, Alethia (Maanam) Amos, Shurrone Dowdy, Arlis Giles and Constance Chapman; brothers, Christopher Dowdy and Donald (Althea) Dowdy; a host of other nieces, nephews, friends and relatives. In honor of Char's request, no services will be held. The Dowdy family sincerely thanks you for all of your prayers and condolences. A Caring Farewell by AFFINITY MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1166 Parsons Avenue; Lori Diaz, Funeral Director. View video tribute and share sympathy expressions at www.AMCobits.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.