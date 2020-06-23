Charlene Dowdy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dowdy, Charlene
Charlene Dowdy, affectionately known as "Char" gained her wings on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Owen and Mary Dowdy Sr., brothers Owen Dowdy Jr, Rodney Dowdy and Alonso Dowdy. She leaves to cherish her loving memory her very special twin sister, Sherlene Dowdy; special nieces, Shannon (Robert) Prince, Syreeta Dowdy and Shaneice Dowdy; sisters, Priscilla (Joseph) Freeman, Alethia (Maanam) Amos, Shurrone Dowdy, Arlis Giles and Constance Chapman; brothers, Christopher Dowdy and Donald (Althea) Dowdy; a host of other nieces, nephews, friends and relatives. In honor of Char's request, no services will be held. The Dowdy family sincerely thanks you for all of your prayers and condolences. A Caring Farewell by AFFINITY MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1166 Parsons Avenue; Lori Diaz, Funeral Director. View video tribute and share sympathy expressions at www.AMCobits.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Affinity Memorial Chapel
1166 Parsons Ave
Columbus, OH 43206
614-427-1234
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved