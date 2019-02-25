|
Durr, Charlene
1961 - 2019
Charlene Kay Durr, 58, of Columbus, Ohio, passed peacefully in her sleep at her home the morning of Tuesday, February 19, 2019. While her passing was unexpected, Charlene had been courageously facing the challenges of cancer. Charlene is survived by the greatest source of her pride, her loving children, Marcus (Ciara) Durr and Lyndsay Durr; her siblings, Darlene Ballard, Deborah (Layne) Sutton, David (Janet) Durr, and Tracy Durr; nieces and nephews, Stephanie (Sharard) Vaughn, Christina (Steven) Stropes, Richard Durr, Jr., David (Amanda) Janning, Jonnelle Ballard (Jimmy), Brittany Durr, Anthony (Tiffany) Durr, and Abigail Sutton; the little angels that lit up her life, Sydney, Danielle and Heiress; and a host of great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Geneva Durr and siblings Charlie Durr, Jr., Walterean Nickerson and Richard Durr. Charlene was born in Bucyrus, Ohio on January 27, 1961, and her love of people, sense of humor, and willingness to embrace life to its fullest were evident her entire life. The family wishes to thank the many doctors, nurses and medical professionals for the care and comfort of Charlene during her arduous battle against cancer. We are grateful for your service and devotion to her. Friends will be received at 9 am on Thursday, February 28 at DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E Long St.; with the Celebration of Life beginning at 10 am. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens at 5600 East Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43213. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the (https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html). To extend condolences to the Durr family, please visit Charlene's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2019