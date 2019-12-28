The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Charlene Morgan Obituary
Morgan, Charlene
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Charlene F. Morgan. Char left us on December 24, 2019. She was born September 19, 1936 in Columbus, Ohio to Anna B. (Cummins) Cordell and Oscar Cordell. She attended The Ohio State University studying Horticulture. Char married David L. Morgan on June 27, 1959 and they were fortunate to share 60 years together. Born to the couple are Lori Ann Morgan and David Evan Morgan. Later, along came Andrew, Tyler, Emilie and William for Grandma Char to love and adore. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Robert and Donald, sister Betty and nieces Christy and Julie. Surviving Char are her sister-in-law Ruth Windle, brother-in-law Bob Windle, nieces and nephews Katie and Brett Cohen, Susan Windle, Sandy Riley, Jerry and Twila Cordell, Bob and LaDonna Cordell, Nancy Burger and Conny Riddell. A memorial service will be held on Sunday January 5, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St in Worthington with Rev. Penelope Kauffman officiating. In lieu of flowers, you may wish to consider a contribution to Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Drive, Cols Oh 43214 in Char's memory, as they provided wonderful care for her in her final days. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019
