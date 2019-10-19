|
|
Smith, Charlene
1938 - 2019
Charlene (Hennis) Smith, 81, of Plain City, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at Heartland of Dublin after a brief illness. She was born September 28, 1938 in Plain City to the late Edward H. and Opal K. (Roby) Hennis. She was an active member of the Plain City Presbyterian Church and participated in the church choir for many years. Volunteered at the Plain City Food Pantry for many years. Charlene was the secretary at Plain City Elementary and Canaan Middle School. Family was everything to her. She loved and enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, on their 53rd wedding anniversary, Robert L. Smith II, whom she married on April 26, 1958; brother-in-law: Skip Lambka. She is survived by her children: Brent (Rae Ann) Smith, Lori (Mark) Knisley; grandchildren: Holly Smith, Bo Smith, Josh (Lauren) Smith, Abby (David) Gallant, Adam Knisley; 5 great grandchildren and 1 great-grandson on the way; sister: Charlotte Lambka; brother: Roby (Marcia) Hennis; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 2 – 4 & 6-8 PM Monday at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main Street, Plain City, where the funeral will be held at 10:30 am Tuesday, October 22, 2019 with Rev. Alice Phillips officiating and burial Forest Grove Cemetery, Plain City. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Plain City Food Pantry, 156 W. Main St., Plain City, Ohio 43064 or Plain City Presbyterian Church, 231 E. Main St., Plain City, Ohio 43064. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019