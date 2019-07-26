|
Solomon, Charlene
1936 - 2019
Charlene Solomon, age 83, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Mollie Levinson and son Jay Solomon. Charlene is survived by her husband of 63 years, Herbert Solomon; daughter, Michele (Steve) Gurevitz of New Albany; and son, David Solomon of Denver; granddaughters, Nina and Julia Gurevitz; brother, Stan (Ann) Levinson; and sister, Joan Merkle. Graveside services will be 11 AM Sunday, July 28, 2019 at New Agudas Achim Cemetery, 2565 Performance Way. Shiva will take place at the family home Sunday following the service until 6 PM and on Monday from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Columbus Public Library in Charlene's name. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 27, 2019