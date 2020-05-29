Orne, Charles A.
1926 - 2019
Charles A, Orne, age 93, formerly of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away on December 29, 2019. Born September 28, 1926 in Needham, MA, the son of Charles A Sr. and Ethelyn Morin Orne. Veteran WW II U.S. Navy, 1951 graduate of MIT and retired from Gilbane Building Co. following 37 years of service. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Gladys Orne in 2011 and is survived by Wanda Groppler of Perkinsville, VT and the Nix family, of West Chester, OH. Often referred to as the "Reynoldsburg walker", he enjoyed daily walks most often seen going from the bank to the Post Office to Wendy's for lunch and back to the bank. He was also an uncompromising Patriots fan and avid race car fan. A Graveside Service will be held 11:30am Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Glen Rest Memorial Estates, E. Main St, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. The Rev. J, Devin Rodgers officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences to Charlie's friends.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 29 to May 31, 2020.