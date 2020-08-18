1/
Charles A. Risinger Sr.
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Risinger Sr., Charles A.
1961 - 2020
Charles A. Risinger Sr., age 59, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. He is predeceased by his parents Margaret (Walter) Smith and Robert Risinger and sister Laura Forby. Charles is survived by his wife, Patty Risinger; children, Charles (Stephanie Mullins) Risinger Jr., Tabitha (Dustin Bohannon) Risinger and Lloyd (Tiffani Violette) Risinger; grandchildren, Kierstyn, Mariah, Erica, Charles III, Tyler, Caleb, Dustin Jr., Mason, Taylor and Tori; brothers, Eric (Kate) Risinger and Scott (Tina) Risinger; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Charles worked for most of his life in the stone industry. He was a wonderful family man, father and grandfather, he will be missed by many. He was a avid sports fan, especially OSU sports and loved to listen to The Beatles. Friends and family may visit Monday, August 24, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio, where a funeral service will take place on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11am. Burial to directly follow at Concord Cemetery, Grove City, Ohio.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Burial
Concord Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved