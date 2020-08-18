Risinger Sr., Charles A.

1961 - 2020

Charles A. Risinger Sr., age 59, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. He is predeceased by his parents Margaret (Walter) Smith and Robert Risinger and sister Laura Forby. Charles is survived by his wife, Patty Risinger; children, Charles (Stephanie Mullins) Risinger Jr., Tabitha (Dustin Bohannon) Risinger and Lloyd (Tiffani Violette) Risinger; grandchildren, Kierstyn, Mariah, Erica, Charles III, Tyler, Caleb, Dustin Jr., Mason, Taylor and Tori; brothers, Eric (Kate) Risinger and Scott (Tina) Risinger; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Charles worked for most of his life in the stone industry. He was a wonderful family man, father and grandfather, he will be missed by many. He was a avid sports fan, especially OSU sports and loved to listen to The Beatles. Friends and family may visit Monday, August 24, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio, where a funeral service will take place on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11am. Burial to directly follow at Concord Cemetery, Grove City, Ohio.



