Wilcox, Charles A.
1920 - 2019
Charles A. Wilcox, age 99, passed away September 9, 2019, at Friendship Village of Dublin. Charles was born April 20, 1920, in Toledo, Ohio to the late Clarence and Ada Wilcox. Also preceding him in death was his wife of 66 years Mary Smith Wilcox, brother Robert Wilcox and son-in-law Richard Lapp. Charles was a graduate of Wittenberg University and received his Chemical Engineering degree from the University of Michigan. After college Charles worked at Corning Glass, Westinghouse Corporation in Mansfield and later Columbus, and with General Electric in Louisville. Charles loved to travel with Mary especially to the Grand Tetons and England, and spend time with family in Lake Burton, Georgia. He loved to read, play bridge, woodwork and spend time with his family. Survivors include children, Richard (Shyla) Wilcox, Christine (John Eddy) Wilcox and Suzanne Crepeau; grandchildren, Carolyn (Lindsey), Julia (Jose), Meghan, Caitlin, Elizabeth, Laura and Samuel; great-grandchildren, David and Emma; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Wilcox; and nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friendship Village Memorial Fund, Wittenberg University Wilcox Family Scholarship Fund, or The University of Michigan School of Engineering. Family will receive friends from 10-11am on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2001 Northwest Blvd, Columbus, Ohio 43212, where a memorial service will follow at 11am. Burial at Prospect Cemetery. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2019