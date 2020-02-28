Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Covenant Believers Church
3400 Kohr Blvd
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
New Covenant Believers Church
400 Kohr Blvd.
Charles Alston


1946 - 2020
Charles Alston Obituary
Alston, Charles
1946 - 2020
Charles Norman Alston, age 73. Sunrise September 26, 1946 and Sunset February 26, 2020. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at New Covenant Believers Church, 3400 Kohr Blvd., 43224. Interment at Glen Rest. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the ALSTON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 29, 2020
