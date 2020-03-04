|
|
Anderson, Charles
Charles H. "Chuck" Anderson, age 86, of Marysville, died Monday, March 2, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living. Retired Nestle research chemist. Member First Presbyterian Church of Marysville. Avid bowler and league secretary many years. Predeceased by wife Doris. Survived by sons, Bill (Sherri) Anderson and David (Bethany) Anderson; many other relatives. Funeral 6 p.m. Friday, Underwood Funeral Home, Marysville. Visitation two hours prior to service. www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2020