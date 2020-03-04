Home

Underwood Funeral Home
703 East Fifth Street
Marysville, OH 43040
(937)-642-7039
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Underwood Funeral Home
703 East Fifth Street
Marysville, OH 43040
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM
Underwood Funeral Home
703 East Fifth Street
Marysville, OH 43040
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Oakdale Cemetery
Charles Anderson


1933 - 2020
Charles Anderson Obituary
Anderson, Charles
Charles H. "Chuck" Anderson, age 86, of Marysville, died Monday, March 2, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living. Retired Nestle research chemist. Member First Presbyterian Church of Marysville. Avid bowler and league secretary many years. Predeceased by wife Doris. Survived by sons, Bill (Sherri) Anderson and David (Bethany) Anderson; many other relatives. Funeral 6 p.m. Friday, Underwood Funeral Home, Marysville. Visitation two hours prior to service. www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2020
