Angus, Charles

1943 - 2020

Charles Edward Angus, age 76, of Columbus, OH passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. Charles was born December 26, 1943 in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Dorothy Missouri (Moss) Royise and Luther E Angus. He is preceded in death by beloved wife Kathleen (Dusthimer) Angus, son Todd E. Angus, sisters Joyce Morris and Bonnie (Donald) Watkins. He is survived by his four children, Connie (Bob) Schaefer of Columbus, Trina Angus of St. Marys, Jay Dunlap (Raven Collins) of Newark, and Holly Angus (John Porter) of Columbus; ten grandchildren, James Brown, Ethan (Emily) Schaefer, Austin Collins, Hannah Schaefer, Leah Schaefer, Harley Dunlap, Lydia Schaefer, Rebecca Schaefer, Noah Schaefer, JoAnna Schaefer and Michael Schaefer; great-grandson Azariah Schaefer; siblings Barbara (Jerry) Brownfield of Gahanna, Janet Pancake of Reynoldsburg, Jo (Tim) Williams of Reedsville, Guy Royise of Columbus and Gary Royise of Columbus. Now that the credentials are out of the way, lets talk about Dad. Dad was employed as a maintenance worker at the Ohio State University for 33 years. He attended the Vineyard Church in Newark, and SS Augustine and Gabriel Catholic Church in Columbus. Dad enjoyed his children and grandchildren and was a mega fan of the Buckeyes. If he wasn't visiting with his beloved wife of 33 years, Kathleen Anita Angus he would be enjoying his grandchildren. Dad had a special relationship with each of his children and grandchildren. He had a boyish smile that would melt your heart. He loved to laugh and always had a joke. He was the eternal optimist, ever hopeful for the best outcome, unless the Buckeyes got off to a rough start. Our lives will be forever be affected by his absence. We are thankful for the time we had with him. A dad is a special gift and we are sorely aware of the treasure we lost on August 2nd 2020. A graveside service celebrating the life of Charles Edward Angus will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 8th at Lutheran Cemetery (6004 Linnville Rd SE, Newark, Oh 43056), with Deacon Roger Minner officiating. Friends may call from 6-8 pm on Friday, August 7th , at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 East Schrock Rd, Westerville, OH 43081.



