1/
Charles Angus
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angus, Charles
1943 - 2020
Charles Edward Angus, age 76, of Columbus, OH passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. Charles was born December 26, 1943 in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Dorothy Missouri (Moss) Royise and Luther E Angus. He is preceded in death by beloved wife Kathleen (Dusthimer) Angus, son Todd E. Angus, sisters Joyce Morris and Bonnie (Donald) Watkins. He is survived by his four children, Connie (Bob) Schaefer of Columbus, Trina Angus of St. Marys, Jay Dunlap (Raven Collins) of Newark, and Holly Angus (John Porter) of Columbus; ten grandchildren, James Brown, Ethan (Emily) Schaefer, Austin Collins, Hannah Schaefer, Leah Schaefer, Harley Dunlap, Lydia Schaefer, Rebecca Schaefer, Noah Schaefer, JoAnna Schaefer and Michael Schaefer; great-grandson Azariah Schaefer; siblings Barbara (Jerry) Brownfield of Gahanna, Janet Pancake of Reynoldsburg, Jo (Tim) Williams of Reedsville, Guy Royise of Columbus and Gary Royise of Columbus. Now that the credentials are out of the way, lets talk about Dad. Dad was employed as a maintenance worker at the Ohio State University for 33 years. He attended the Vineyard Church in Newark, and SS Augustine and Gabriel Catholic Church in Columbus. Dad enjoyed his children and grandchildren and was a mega fan of the Buckeyes. If he wasn't visiting with his beloved wife of 33 years, Kathleen Anita Angus he would be enjoying his grandchildren. Dad had a special relationship with each of his children and grandchildren. He had a boyish smile that would melt your heart. He loved to laugh and always had a joke. He was the eternal optimist, ever hopeful for the best outcome, unless the Buckeyes got off to a rough start. Our lives will be forever be affected by his absence. We are thankful for the time we had with him. A dad is a special gift and we are sorely aware of the treasure we lost on August 2nd 2020. A graveside service celebrating the life of Charles Edward Angus will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 8th at Lutheran Cemetery (6004 Linnville Rd SE, Newark, Oh 43056), with Deacon Roger Minner officiating. Friends may call from 6-8 pm on Friday, August 7th , at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 East Schrock Rd, Westerville, OH 43081.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lutheran Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved