Charles Bayard Paschall III
1949 - 2020
Charles Bayard Paschall III, Ph.D., passed away September 19, 2020 at age 70 with his wife of forty-nine years, Anne Miller Paschall, at his side. He was born November 19, 1949 in Wilmington, DE to Charles B. Paschall, Jr. and Barbara Carr Bispham. He graduated from The Tatnall School, Tufts U. (BA Economics) and OSU (MS &PhD). His career spanned clinical medicine, public health, mental health, data analytics and quality improvement. Bayard's interests included sailing, kayaking, fishing, birding, gardening and photography. Bayard is survived by his wife, Anne; his daughters, Sarah and Hannah Paschall; his father, Charles B. Paschall, Jr.; his two grandsons, Matthew and Augustus Gargasz-Paschall; his three siblings, Barbara Southwood, Carolynn Keeter, and Edward Paschall; his sister-in-law, Janet Paschall; his son-in-law, Nate Gargasz; and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Barbara Paschall. Entrusted arrangements to SCHOEDINGER MIDTOWN FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, family ask to make donations to the National Audubon Society, National Public Radio and the Nature Conservatory in memory of Charles Bayard Paschall. For full obituary or to share memory please visit Schoedinger.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
