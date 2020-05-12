Benton, Charles
Charles E. Benton, age 67; 2:00 p.m. Visitation followed by 3:00 p.m. Funeral Service Friday, May 15, 2020, Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 2100 Aberdeen Ave. A Caring Farewell provided by AFFINITY MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1166 Parsons Ave. Director Lori Diaz; Full obituary, view video tribute, share sympathy expressions and order flowers at www.AMCobits.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 12 to May 13, 2020.