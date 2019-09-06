|
|
Berry, Charles
Charles "Chuck" Berry also known as Charles Lundy Shrewsberry Jr., passed away at home on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 7:48 AM. Chuck was born to the late Charles Lundy Shrewberry Sr. and Mary Elizabeth "Traxie" Shrewsberry in Weeksbury, Kentucky on April 13, 1935. He is survived and will forever be missed by his former wife, Brenda Berry; daughter, Nancy Berry; and son, Charles Lundy Berry III; his brothers, Harold Shrewsberry (wife, Mickey) of Columbus, OH, Paul Shrewsberry (wife, Shirley) of Mooresville, NC, Dennis Ray Shrewsberry (wife, Loretta) of Columbus, OH, Ronald Gene Shrewsberry of Weeksbury, KY.; his sisters, Levaunn Shrewsberry Bowling (husband, Tiny) of Weeksbury, KY, Rosemary Shrewsberry Whipkey (husband, Merle) of Wayne, WV; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his sisters Lois Ethel "Ladybug" Shrewsberry Burke, Joann Shrewsberry Burke and Lenore Isabelle Shrewsberry. He was dedicated to his country and served in the United States Air Force from 1955 - 1957. He worked at Celanese Plastic for 42 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, loved his cars, playing cards, watching the Cincinnati Reds and he made sure we all knew he was the "#1 OSU Buckeye Fan." Visitation will be held at Weeksbury Free Pentecostal Church of God in Weeksbury, Kentucky on Saturday, September 7, 2019, for family from 5-6 PM extended family and friends are welcome to join at 6 PM. Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at 10 AM. Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home in Martin, Kentucky is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 7, 2019