Booth, Charles
1947 - 2019
Reverend Dr. Charles Edward Booth, Pastor of The Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, age 72. Born February 4, 1947 in Baltimore, MD and went to be with The Lord March 23, 2019 in Columbus, OH. Dr. Booth will Lie in State 5:00pm-8:00pm and family will be present from 6:00pm -8:00pm, Wednesday March 27, 2019 at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church 428 E. Main St. An additional visitation will take place from 10:00am-11:00am Thursday March 28, 2019 at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church; The Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11:00am. Entombment at Union Cemetery. A complete obituary will also be published in Tuesday's Dispatch. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Mt. Olivet Baptist Church Family Life Center. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary and to offer condolences to the BOOTH Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2019