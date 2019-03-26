|
Booth, Charles
1947 - 2019
The Reverend Dr. Charles Edward Booth, a prophetic preacher, scholar, author and mentor to many, quietly transitioned into his Heavenly Father's arms on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at his home in Pickerington, OH. Dr. Booth was born in Baltimore, MD on February 4, 1947, to Hazel Willis Booth and William W. Booth. He graduated from Baltimore City College high school in Baltimore, MD, and went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree from Howard University, and a Master of Divinity degree from Eastern Theological Seminary in Philadelphia, PA. Dr. Booth earned a Doctor of Ministry degree from United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio, where he served on the Board of Trustees from 2011 until his death. He served as pastor of St. Paul's Baptist Church in West Chester, Pennsylvania from 1970-1977, and has been the pastor of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in Columbus, Ohio since January 1, 1978 – 41+ years. Dr. Booth has been "telling the story" since the age of 17, when he preached his initial sermon on October 16, 1964 at Enon Baptist Church (Baltimore, MD), under the pastoral leadership of Rev. Arthur J. Payne. Dr. Booth's life's calling was to preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ. His dedication and passion for the art of preaching was shaped under the tutelage of Dr. Samuel DeWitt Proctor, Dr. Gardner C. Taylor and Dr. Harold A. Carter, Sr. He traveled the world preaching, and teaching on college, university and seminary campuses throughout the country. He was the Founder of The Gloria S. Friend Christian Academy, Mt. Olivet's accredited elementary school. The Columbus Ohio Education Association awarded the 2014 Martin Luther King, Jr. Humanitarian Award to Dr. Booth for his documented commitment to local and global communities around the issues of unemployment, homelessness, education, and health. Dr. Booth was preceded in death by his beloved mother Hazel Willis Booth Sutton and father William W. Booth. Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife, Crystal Washington Booth; daughter, Kennedy Price; sisters, Sandra (William, Sr.) Baptist and Abigail (Glenn) Burke; nieces and nephew, Kia Baptist, Kelli Baptist and William Baptist, Jr.; aunt, Velma Green; mother-in-law, Pearl Washington; and a host of cousins, godchildren and a plethora of preachers and friends around the globe. Dr. Booth will Lie in State 5-8pm and family will be present from 6-8pm Wednesday March 27, 2019 at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 428 E. Main St. An additional visitation will take place from 10-11am Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church. The Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11am. Entombment at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Mt. Olivet Baptist Church Family Life Center. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To offer condolences to the BOOTH Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019