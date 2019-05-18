|
Bridges, Charles Jr
1931 - 2019
Charles Bridges Jr, age 87. Sunrise June 7, 1931 and Sunset May 8, 2019. Visitation 10am and Funeral 11am Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 720 Mt. Vernon Ave. Entombment at Green Lawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The BRIDGES Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 19, 2019