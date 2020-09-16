Brobst, Charles "Charlie"
1932 - 2020
Passed in peace surrounded by his family on September 14, 2020 at the Kobacker House at the age of 87. Preceded in death by his devoted wife of 52 years, Shirley. Also preceded in death by his parents Albert and Laura Brobst, sisters Dorothy, Margie, Helen, Mary, Jean and June, brothers Robert, Dorwin and Tommy. Loving father to Laurie (Marty) McKeon and Rich Brobst. Proud grandfather to Caiti (Ryan) Woods, Gabi DiCioccio and Blake Dolder and great grandfather to Rylee and Lucas DiCioccio, Beckham Dolder and Rosalee Woods; brothers, William, Sr. and Danny; sister-in-law, Jacki Carpenter; and countless nieces and nephews. Charlie served in the Navy on the USS Missouri as a Machinist's Mate 3rd Class from 1951 to 1955 during the Korean Conflict. He married Shirley Carpenter on June 23, 1956. Thereafter, he began a career at AT&T and retired in 1982. As a retiree, he began a career at Manheim Auto Auction and retired in 2008. As a small boy, Charlie was horse crazy, riding draft horses on his family farm. Charlie had a love of horses that lasted his entire life and in 1964, Charlie began a lifelong hobby of raising Pony of the Americas (P.O.A.). He bred and raised foals each year, nominating and showing them in Futurities all over the United States. His love, commitment and knowledge of this breed offered him champion stock for 55 years of which he was very proud. He was an Ohio and National Director of the P.O.A.'s for most of those 55 years. Charlie was inducted into the P.O.A. Hall of Fame in 1998, an honor which he cherished. He leaves behind a legacy in the P.O.A. community of which his family is very proud. Charlie enjoyed western movies, country drives, and playing cards. His family and friends will always remember him as a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather and great grandfather, brother, uncle, knowledgeable horseman, a kind, helpful and smiling friend, a proud U.S. Navy veteran and an animated storyteller. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 17 from 2-4 and 6-8pm at DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St, Canal Winchester, Ohio. Funeral held on Friday, September 18 at 10am. Interment to follow Funeral Service at Lithopolis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Kobacker House in his memory. Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com
.