Browne, Charles
1951 - 2019
Charles Dean Browne, Jr., passed away September 14, 2019. He was born in Columbus, Ohio to Charles Dean Browne, Sr. and Marcia Brooks Browne. Charlie, as he was affectionately called, will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Barbara Browne; mother, Marcia B. Browne; brother, Bart (Jenny) Browne; sister, Robin (Ron) Moodespaugh; many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Charles D. Browne, Sr. and brother Peter C. Browne. Services will be held at a later date. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave condolences, share a special memory and find service updates for Charles.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 24, 2019