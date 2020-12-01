1/
Charles Brubaker
1928 - 2020
{ "" }
Brubaker, Charles
1928 - 2020
Charles Sebastian Brubaker, May 31, 1928 - November 30, 2020. Born in New Carlisle, Ohio. Preceded in death by Catherine S. Brubaker, Henry and Charlie Brubaker. Survived by brother, James Brubaker; daughters, Laura and Molly Brubaker; son, Stephen C. Brubaker (Phoebe Ann Brubaker); grandchildren, Jack Henry Brubaker and Erin Elizabeth Brubaker. He was a 3 sport letterman in high school and a 1950 graduate of Ohio Wesleyan. He was an active loyal member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. He began his business as an independent insurance agent in 1954, He was a past president of Big I; active in Kiwanis for over 40 years and a member of Sons of American Revolution. He sang in the Columbus Mannerchor and Columbus Swiss Club for over 40 years. He was a past member of Bexley Masonic Lodge 704 and achieved 32nd degree Mason. Charles was a 40 year member of Charity Newsies. He loved sailing his sailboat on Lake Michigan and summering at his swiss chalet in Cross Village, Michigan. He was a founding member of Brookwood Presbyterian and an active member of Christ Lutheran for over 40 years. A graveside service will be held at 10AM on December 5, 2020 at Glen Rest Memorial Estate.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Glen Rest Memorial Estate
December 1, 2020
Laura, Molly and Steve,
Was sad to hear of your father's passing. I always appreciated his offers of assistance, when I started my business. I'm sure that you will miss him as much as you have missed your mother. My wife Debbie and I will be thinking of you and are here if you need anything. Rich Sharp
Richard Sharp
Acquaintance
