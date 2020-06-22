Charles Bryson
Bryson, Charles
1932 - 2020
Charles A. Bryson, age 87, of Sunbury, formerly of Reynoldsburg, passed away on June 20, 2020. He was born on October 30, 1932 to the late Floyd and Martha (Hebner) Bryson in Fullerton, KY. He served in the U.S. Army, member of the First Baptist Church, Columbus, retired teacher from Reynoldsburg School District and retired from Columbus Metro Parks. Charles is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Sue (Bland) Bryson; children, Cheri Bryson and Vanessa (Shawn) Flannery; grandchildren, Ryan (Abby) Flannery, Meghan Flannery and Isaac DeLong; great grandchildren, Liam Flannery and Addyson Flannery; siblings, Donald Bryson and Ted (Jane) Bryson; and many extended family and dear friends. Along with his parents, Charles is preceded in death by brother Dale Bryson. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
