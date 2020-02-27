|
Burks, Charles
1947 - 2020
Charles Lee Burks, age 72. Sunrise April 28, 1947 and Sunset February 23, 2020. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Thursday, March 5, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment with Military Honors at Eastlawn Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The BURKS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2020