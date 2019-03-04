|
|
Butler, Charles
Charles Ralph "Chuck" Butler, age 76, of St. Augustine, passed away on February 23, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville. Born and raised in Columbus, Ohio, Chuck was the son of Ralph Butler and Minnie Beach Butler. He was a 1960 graduate of Linden McKinley High School. In his youth Chuck was an accomplished athlete, excelling in pole vaulting for his school's track team. He went on to do his undergraduate studies at Ohio University, before earning his MBA at The Ohio State University. Chuck started his career in telecommunications, working for Western Electric (AT&T) in Columbus, and later followed his work to Cleveland and Toledo before relocating to Jacksonville in 1983. He retired in the early 1990's, but continued to do consulting work in the industry. Chuck was a big fan of his Ohio State Buckeyes football team. He enjoyed an active life that included SCUBA diving, water sports and international travel. Above all, he will be remembered as a devoted son, husband, father and grandfather, and he will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Donna Wellman Butler of St. Augustine; daughter, Lauri Butler of Jacksonville; son, Rob Butler, and grandchildren Jordan Butler (Caroline) and Sheldon Dixon, all of St. Augustine. Additionally, Chuck is survived by his extended family: mother-in-law, Carol Wellman; sisters-in-law, Cyndie Wellman and Julie Huber (Jeffrey), all of Attica, NY; and nephews, Don Huber of California, Stephen Huber (Fanny) of New York City, and Lee Huber of Buffalo, NY. Private services will be held. St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2019