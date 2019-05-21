Home

Charles Byron King

Charles Byron King Obituary
King, Charles Byron
1935 - 2019
Charles Byron King, age 83, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019. Charles is predeceased by his parents Ernest King and Lorena White, loving wife of 39 years, Nancy King and 5 brothers. He is survived by his children, Janet Griffith and Scott King; 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Friends and family may visit Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 11 am-1 pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 1 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Burial to follow at Pataskala Cemetery, Pataskala OH. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 24, 2019
