Charles C. Trott
1926 - 2020
Charles C. Trott, age 93, of Bradenton, FL and formerly a longtime resident of Columbus, died Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Blake Medical Center in Florida. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on December 18, 1926, a son of Sylvester and Eva (Bauer) Trott. Charles served in the U.S. Army during WWII and retired from the USPS as a letter carrier. He was a member of NALC Buckeye Branch # 78, Capital City #3 DAV, VFW Post #3426, American Legion Post #430, and Moose Lodge # 1245. Lifelong member of St. John's Protestant Church. Charles is survived by his daughter, Debby Jo (Trott) Mumper of Bradenton; grandchildren, Paula D'amico, Chris Knudsen and wife, Becaa Knudsen; and great grandchildren, Jackson D'Amico, Soren Knudsen and Eloise Knudsen; other relatives and friends. Besides his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 70 years, Alice (Grotsky) Trott, son Charles L. Trott and two brothers. Family will receive friends 6-8pm Thursday, October 29, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Ave, Columbus, OH 43232. Graveside Service 10am Friday, October 30, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. To share memories and offer condolences with Charles' family, please visit www.schoedinger.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
OCT
30
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens
