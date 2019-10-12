|
|
Campbell, Charles "Chuck"
1932 - 2019
Charles "Chuck" Warren Campbell - born June 7, 1932, died October 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dorothy (Sherman) Campbell, daughter Carol Campbell (Cathy Bryan), son Paul Campbell (Steve Schatz), brother Jerry (Sue) Campbell and many nieces, nephews and friends. Charles was an air traffic controller for 31 years. He volunteered for several organizations and loved reading, gardening and playing bridge. There will be no service at his request. If you wish to make a donation in his memory, please choose or donate to Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 137, Wilkesville, OH 45695-0137.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019