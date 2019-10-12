Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles "Chuck" Campbell


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles "Chuck" Campbell Obituary
Campbell, Charles "Chuck"
1932 - 2019
Charles "Chuck" Warren Campbell - born June 7, 1932, died October 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dorothy (Sherman) Campbell, daughter Carol Campbell (Cathy Bryan), son Paul Campbell (Steve Schatz), brother Jerry (Sue) Campbell and many nieces, nephews and friends. Charles was an air traffic controller for 31 years. He volunteered for several organizations and loved reading, gardening and playing bridge. There will be no service at his request. If you wish to make a donation in his memory, please choose or donate to Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 137, Wilkesville, OH 45695-0137.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.