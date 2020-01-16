|
|
Campbell, Charles "Chick"
1966 - 2020
Charles "Chick" Milton Campbell, age 53, of Pickerington, OH, passed away January 10, 2020. He was born March 7, 1966 at K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base, MI. Chick was a long time teacher and coach for Pickerington Schools. A friend to all and an avid sports fan, Chick was devoted to his daughters, respected by his coworkers and loved by his students. Preceded in death by his mother Donna Campbell. Survived by his loving daughters, Emma Campbell and Bryn Campbell; father, Fred Campbell; siblings, Marlou (Thomas) Spry, Fred Campbell II and Mary Prettyman; former spouse, Colleen McNeely; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In honoring Chick's wishes, there will be no visitation and services will be private for the family. A public celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 25 from 1-5 pm at the Wigwam Event Center, 10190 Blacklick Eastern Rd NW, Pickerington, 43147. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Lifeline of Ohio (lifelineofohio.org). Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Pickerington, OH.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020