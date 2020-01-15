Home

Charles Canny Obituary
Canny, Charles
Charles C. Canny, age 85, departed this life on January 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia L. Canny; his children, Michael (Cathy) Canny, Charles Jeffrey Canny and Tina Canny; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father William Canny, mother Etta Opal Lucky and sister Donna Josephine (Canny) Waldo. He was retired from Carson Pirie Scott. A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, (614) 444-1185. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 17, 2020
