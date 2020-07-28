Cantrell, Charles
1942 - 2020
Charles W. Cantrell, Jan. 12, 1942 - July 23, 2020. Charles "Bill" Cantrell, age 78, went to be with the Lord on July 23, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Lonnie Sr. and Sarah Mae Cantrell, brother Lonnie, Jr. Survived by daughter, Michelle (Fred) Schulz; sons, Ronald (Janice) Cantrell, Curtis Cantrell; sister, Marjorie Dempsey; brother, Phillip (Barb) Cantrell; granddaughter, Lensey Cantrell; many special nieces and nephews, as well as many other family and friends. Charles was a 1959 graduate of Grove City HS; Medically discharged from the Marines. He attended Columbus State Community College and became a mental health caseworker for Southeast, Inc. Charles was a long time member of Poes Run United Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Poes Run United Baptist Church, C 75 Lane Dr., Chillicothe, OH 45601. Graveside Service, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11:30am at Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Hilliard, OH. For more, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
.