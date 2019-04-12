Home

Carroll, Charles
1927 - 2019
Charles E. Carroll, age 92, of Columbus, passed away on April 11, 2019 at his residence. Charles served his county with the U.S. Navy. He is preceded in death by parents Herbert Carroll, mother Evelyn (Fields) Carroll, 1 uncle and 8 aunts. He leaves to cherish his memory wife, Beverly (Cunningham) Carroll; 2 daughters, Linda Alexander and Lisa (Dennie) Craighead; brother, Herbert Carroll; sister, Helen Wright; 7 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Frank (Minnie) Cunningham; sister-in-law, Regina Cunningham; a host of nephews, nieces, family and friends, special cousins, the Stokes Family. Friends may call at Church of God, 116 S. Wayne Ave., Columbus, OH on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 2pm until time of service at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the church. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019
