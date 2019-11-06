|
Caudill, Charles
1999 - 2019
Charles Payton Caudill, "Chuck" to his friends, "Payton" to his family, age 20, died on Saturday, November 2 in a car accident. He was born on August 5, 1999 to Melinda Hamrick and Brian Caudill. He is preceded in death by his great-uncle James Hamrick, great-aunt Linda McCoskey, and his great-grandmother Edna Blackburn. He is survived by his parents, Melinda and Chris Jones of Granville and Brian Caudill of Columbus; his sisters, Kirstin Thompson, Courtney Jones and Elizabeth Jones; his grandparents, Roger and Janis Hamrick, Eloise Hayden and Clyde and Betty Endicott; and uncles, aunts and cousins who loved him very much. Calling hours will take place at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Road on Sunday, November 10 from 12-6pm. Graveside service will be on Monday, November 11 at 1:30pm at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 4600 East Broad Street. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences and view the full obituary.
