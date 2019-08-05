|
|
Chambers, Charles
1936 - 2019
Charles R. Chambers, age 83, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. Born on July 26, 1936, to James and Elizabeth; he lived in Shawnee Hills, Hilliard, and Columbus. Was most recently a long-time resident at the Claremont Retirement Village in Columbus. He was an active and beloved member of the Xenos Christian Fellowship. A member of The Teamsters (413), Moose, Eagles, and Kiwanis. Retired from Suburban Motor Freight after 32 years, in 1987. He is survived by daughter, Ronda (Jeffrey) Huston of Grove City, Ohio; son, Richard (Theresa) Chambers of Hilliard, Ohio; granddaughters, Brianna (Michael) Crabtree, and Kelly Chambers; grandson, Kyle Chambers; step-grandson, Matt Huston; step-granddaughter, Jamie (Kevin) Hissam; great grandchildren, Avery Chambers and Noah Huffines; step great grandchildren, Kennedy and Daxton; sister, Nancy (Willis) Strong of Tucson, Arizona; nephew, Jim (Diane) Wood; and many more wonderful nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Elizabeth Chambers, brothers James, Warren, Earl Leroy, and Robert, sisters Joann, Mary Lou, and Eleanor. Family and friends are welcome to attend a graveside service at Wesley Chapel Cemetery, 3225 Dublin Road, Hilliard, Ohio, on Friday, August 9 at 11am. Many thanks to Capital City Hospice for their wonderful care. Arrangements entrusted to O. R. Woodyard Northwest.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 7, 2019