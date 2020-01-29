Home

Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Charles Coleman


1944 - 2020
Charles Coleman Obituary
Coleman, Charles
1944 - 2020
Charles Ashley Coleman, age 75. Sunrise November 8, 1944 and Sunset January 25, 2020. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Saturday, February 1, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the COLEMAN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 30, 2020
