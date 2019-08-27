|
|
Conley, Charles
Charles Robert Conley, age 74, of Pataskala, Ohio, passed away on August 26, 2019 at Mount Carmel East Hospital. Charles was born March 22, 1945 to the late Burns and Hazel (Boyd) Conley in Lowmansville, KY. He attended Central High School. Member of the Teamsters Local # 284. Charles worked at Trans Columbus Warehouse, Merchandise Warehouse, and worked and retired from Germain Chevrolet. Charles is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sharon Conley; daughter, Sandy (Steve) Wolfe; grandchildren, Craig (Alyssa Mazey) Wolfe, Rachel Wolfe; sisters, Mildred (Bill) Wiley, Kathy (Mark) Branch; brother-in-law, David Diamond; sisters-in-law, Debra Diamond Kelley, Linda (Kevin) Campbell; many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Burns Conley Jr., mother-in-law Aurnettia Diamond Stephens. A visitation will be held on THURSDAY, August 29, 2019, from 5-8PM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Reynoldsburg. A funeral service will follow on Friday at 11AM at Summit Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Glenn officiating. Burial in the Glen Rest Memorial Estate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charles' memory to the Summit Baptist Church, Pataskala. A heart felt thank you to our family, friends and community who have rallied around us in our time of grief. As his voice message says, "Gone Fishing, Leave a message, he is now fishing with Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior." Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019