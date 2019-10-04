|
|
Cox, Charles "Dan"
1958 - 2019
Charles "Dan" Cox, age 61, passed away October 2, 2019. Employee of Benchmark by Kingspan Company. Preceded in death by father Charles E. Cox Jr., mother Mary Eloise Cox, and brother David Cox; Survived by sister, Karen (William) Carl; niece, Crystal Carl Walters. Family will receive friends Monday, October 7, 2019, from 11a.m.-12noon at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High Street. Interment to immediately follow at Sunset Cemetery. To sign and view Dan's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 5, 2019