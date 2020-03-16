|
Cottrell, Charles D. "Hud"
1951 - 2020
In loving memory of Charles David "Hud" Cottrell, 68, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away painlessly and in the company of his loving family on Monday, March 9, 2020 leaving behind two sons, Charles Joseph and Samuel Hilton; grandson, Angus Waylon; ex-wife, Susan Elaine; sisters, Lori Fullen, Tracy Rhea and Rebecca Cottrell; and joining his deceased brother Mark Cottrell. Hud was born in Idaho, Ohio to Jean and Charles A. Cottrell on Aug. 9, 1951. A proud veteran of the Vietnam war, he served his country as an ammunition specialist. Later marrying Susan E. Hicks and started up a family that he provided for working and retiring from Ross labs. Hud made many donations over the years to both the paralyzed veterans association as well as the American kidney foundation. A generous, loving family man, there was no end to the lives he touched during his brief time with us. He once fought 1980 world karate champion Tokey Hill in a bar fight in Chillicothe after he and members of his entourage disrespected one of his sisters. Stating the damage Hill's kicks had on his upper lip was the reason he always wore a mustache. His big heart and colorful character will surely be missed by all who knew him. Friends and family may visit Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 4-6pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 6pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123. Please visit our online guest book at
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2020