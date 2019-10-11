|
Winslow, Charles D.
1935 - 2019
Charles D. Winslow--better known as "Chuck" or "Chic"--passed away peacefully at home in Columbus, Ohio, after a long, fulfilling life. Always one to work hard and play hard, Chuck was born in Philadelphia, Pa., to Charlie and Betty Winslow. Smart, witty, charming, tough and kind, he was the first one to go to college in his family. As an aggressive basketball forward--"That's my ball"--he led his high school team to the state championships in 1953 against a rival Philly team led by Wilt Chamberlain. His basketball skills helped him get into college, but he was whip-smart, too. He graduated from Dartmouth College in 1957, was an officer in the U.S. Navy, and earned an MBA from "that school up north" in 1961. He met his wife, Nancy Shaw, after a long bike ride from Dartmouth to Smith College in 1955 and they married in 1959. Chuck went to work for Andersen Consulting, known now as Accenture. He opened the Columbus consulting division in 1967, made partner in 1970, ran the consulting division of the firm's Tokyo office for five years in the early 1980s, and capped his career as head of Accenture's worldwide change management practice before he retired in 1995. His international career enabled Chuck, Nan and their sons to see and experience much of the world, but Columbus was always home. Wherever he lived, Chuck always played an active role in the community, be it as chairman of the board of the American School in Japan, as a board member of his favorite charity "I Know I Can," or by leading the capital campaign of the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Columbus. Having a family was a priority for Chuck, and he and Nan raised four boys, Charlie, Steve, Jon and Sam. After retirement, he spent winters in Vero Beach, Fla., the fall in Frisco, Colo., and summers in Columbus, Ohio. He was a great tennis player, an avid golfer and an active athlete his entire life. He is survived by his four sons and wife, Nan; three daughters-in-law, Katie, Nellie and Liz; and seven grandchildren, Kate, Jack, Chloe, Taylor, Drake, Sophia and Parker. We will greatly miss him and always remember him as the best of men, as will his many nephews, nieces and in-laws, all of whom loved and respected him for his grace and generosity. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19, at 3 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2070 Ridgecliff Rd. A reception will follow at 2601 Slate Run Rd. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to I Know I Can (www.iknowican.org) or Covenant Presbyterian Church. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Northwest Chapel.
