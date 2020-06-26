Charles Davis

Davis, Charles
1935 - 2020
Charles F. Davis, age 85, passed away Tuesday, June, 23, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was born on March 3, 1935 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Charles and Helen Davis. Edwin Poulton, deceased, was considered a father figure following the untimely death of Charles' own father. In addition to his parents, Charles (Chuck) was preceded in death by his wife, Susan (Sue) Davis and sister Helen Margaret Wood. He is survived by his daughters, Susan Lynn Davis and husband Doug Nellis, Karen Davis, and Donna Jenkins and husband Kevin; his grandchildren Jenna Jenkins and Kyle Jenkins; his brother-in-law Richard Wood, Sr.; his nephews Richard Wood and wife Deborah, David Wood and wife Rebecca, Susan Aumiller and husband Robert. A resident of Grandview Heights, Upper Arlington and Dublin, Ohio for most of his life, he was a 1953 graduate of Grandview Heights High School and a 1958 graduate of the College of Engineering at The Ohio State University. He remained an avid OSU football fan. For a large part of his career, he worked at Lennox industries as Operations Manager and Vice President of Manufacturing. Following he worked at Elkhart Products and retired from American Sunroof as Director of Operations in 1997. He received a life time certification award from the American Production & Inventory Control Society. Chuck's hobbies included restoring antique automobiles, and later, restoring antique radios. He is a Past President of the Central Ohio Antique Radio Association and created an history of radio museum in his basement. He was a founding member of the Scioto Sertoma Club and member of Dublin Community Church until moving to Indianapolis to be close to his daughter. A Memorial Celebration of Life will take place at a later date in the Columbus area. Memorial contributions may be made to a Parkinson's Foundation https://www.parkinson.org or FSHD Society (Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy) https://www.fshdsociety.org. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.