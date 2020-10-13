1/1
Charles Davis
1937 - 2020
Charles Eugene "Gene" Davis. On October 9, 2020, Gene passed away at the age of 83 in Round Rock, TX after a long battle with cancer. Born August 14, 1937 in Haywood County North Carolina to Lt. Col. James M. Davis Sr. and Ruth Grant Davis. He is survived by brothers, Col. James M. Davis Jr. (Fran), G. Bruce Davis (Sandra); sister, Marjorie Davis (Edwin); daughter, Jennifer Wilson (David) and grandsons, Drew and Derek; son, Bill Davis (Mary Jo) and grandchildren, Jake, Kate, and Addison; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family. Gene was a 1955 graduate of Waynesville Township High School. He graduated from Mars Hill College in 1957 with an AA degree and from Western Carolina University in 1959 with a BS degree in Business Administration. He went to work for the U.S Dept. of Public Health in New York city before entering the Army through the National Guard. After service, he went to work for Dayco Corp and was transferred to Dayton, Ohio where he met his wife Nancy, who passed away in 2009. He left Dayco in 1969 and went to work as a sales representative for Gem City Chemicals until retirement. A graveside service will be held in Waynesville, NC at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society in Gene's name. Condolences may be shared on Gene's Memorial Site at www.beckchapels.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
