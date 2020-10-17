1/
Charles Dellenbaugh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dellenbaugh, Charles
1939 - 2020
Charles Russell Dellenbaugh, Jr., age 81 of Groveport, Ohio passed away October 15, 2020. He was born March 9, 1939 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Charles and Dorothy Dellenbaugh. Charles was an entrepreneur from the time he was a young boy. He started with raising a garden and selling produce. As a teenager he and his friend, John Czompi, raced at Columbus Motor Speedway. Over the years he had multiple careers including working at Westinghouse, crop and livestock production, logging, heavy equipment operator, managing Alum Creek Topsoil, and farm equipment restoration and sales. His innovative methods of raising hogs resulted in The Ohio State University College of Agriculture bringing students to see how he was producing record breaking sow production. In his retirement he continued farm equipment repair and enjoyed gardening. Charles was a patriot to the core and loves and supports President Donald J. Trump. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Donald Russell Dellenbaugh. Survivors include his loving wife of 19 years, Jane Dellenbaugh, children, all of whom he loved dearly, Charles Daniel (Mary) Dellenbaugh, Cathy Marie Wischmeyer, Peggy Sue Ziggler, Clinton (Becky) Dellenbaugh, step-sons, John Adair (Melissa) Paine, and Thomas Edward (Kimberley) Paine; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and sister, Connie Skeen and many nieces and nephews. His sisters-in-law and their husbands, Margaret (John) Nicholson, Helen (Dwight) Doerring, Ada (J.D.) Greer, ­­­­ have added an extra pleasant dimension to his family associations. Family and friends may visit 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21 at the Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, 650 W. Waterloo Street, Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110 with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the church where he was a member and served for many years as an elder, Greater Works Church, 879 Oxley Road, Grandview Heights, Ohio 43212. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved