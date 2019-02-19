The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Zanesville Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Dew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Dew


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Charles Dew Obituary
Dew, Charles
1938 - 2019
Charles Eugene Dew, age 80, passed away in Sarasota, FL. on February 14, 2019. Formerly of Dublin, OH. Gene is survived by his loving wife, Roslyn Dew; and his daughter, Linda (Jeff) Reasinger. A celebration of Gene's life will be celebrated from 4-7 p.m. at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd, Columbus, OH 43221 on Thursday, March 28, 2019. A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Zanesville Memorial Park. Please check back at www.schoedinger.com in the near future for full obituary details.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Download Now