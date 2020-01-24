Home

Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
(614) 755-9500
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
7:30 PM
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Charles Dillon


1963 - 2020
Charles Dillon Obituary
Dillon, Charles
1963 - 2020
Charles E. "Chuck" Dillon Jr., age 56, of Columbus, passed away unexpectedly on January 21, 2020. Chuck was born December 2, 1963, to Charles Dillon and Nancy (Scholl) Lee in Columbus. A visitation will be held on MONDAY, January 27, 2020, from 5-7:30PM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Reynoldsburg, where his funeral service will follow at 7:30PM. Full obituary and online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 25, 2020
