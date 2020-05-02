Charles Dorn
1933 - 2020
Dorn, Charles
1933 - 2020
Charles Richard Dorn, passed away April 27, 2020. Born June 12, 1933 in London, Ohio. His parents Howard Dorn and Lucille (Bethards) Dorn named him Charles after his grandfather. He went by Richard and his nickname Dick. He grew up working on the family farms in London and Midway Ohio. At the Ohio State University he pledged Sigma Chi and got his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (1958). He enlisted in the Air Force and served in France, and England. After completing a Masters in Public Health at Harvard (1962), he did postdoctoral training at Cal Berkeley, where he met his future wife Barbara. They were married Dec. 20, 1964. He began a professional career at the University of Missouri and then was Chair of the Dept. of Veterinary Preventive Medicine at Ohio State (1976). Dick took a year sabbatical in London, England. He continued to serve in the Air Force reserves for twenty years working his way up to Colonel. Dick was on the Board of the Columbus Zoo and helped the Amer. Kennel Assn. After retirement from OSU (1992) he worked part-time, had a Fulbright at UNAM in Mexico City, and served with FEMA. He attended Liberty Presbyterian Church and helped build houses with Habitat for Humanity. Dick and Barbara enjoyed sailing their 24-ft sailboat at Alum Creek and Sanibel, Florida. Dick was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Lucille, and his sister Marilyn (Dorn) Sullivan, and is survived by his wife, Barbara (Monroe) Dorn who lives at Wesley Glen, Columbus, Ohio; his son, Michael Dorn; daughters, Lorissa (Dorn) Wright and Margot Dorn; and his grandchildren, Collin, Michelle, and Russell. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Liberty Presbyterian Church. Interment will be at the Range Township Cemetery in Midway, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may contribute to The Alzheimer's Foundation. Arrangements made by Schoedinger Worthington Chapel. Visit www.schoedinger.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Liberty Presbyterian Church
Interment
Range Township Cemetery
