Charles Douglas

Douglas, Charles

Charles Edward "Chuck" Douglas, 66, died Friday, July 31, 2020 in St. Albans in an accident while working on his home. Chuck was born October 13, 1953 and was adopted at the age of three by Claude and Melba Douglas of Elkview. He graduated from Herbert Hoover High School and then remained at home to care for Melba throughout a serious illness until her death in 1984. On August 16, 1985, Chuck married the love of his life, Sarah G. Morgan of Charleston. They settled in Columbus, OH, where Chuck worked as the Maintenance Supervisor for Rittenhouse Square Condominiums for 30 years. Chuck loved to work, especially with the land and stone. There are many trees, stone walls, ponds, fences and flowers beds that exist through the grace of Chuck. Chuck also loved his dogs, cats and birds as well as swimming and canoeing on the Coal River. He loved Oak Island, NC. He loved his wife through thick and thin. Chuck was a quiet man who will be remembered for his many labors of love for his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Sarah; special cousin, David England, whom he loved like a brother; sister-in-law, Laura Ewalt (Rick); nephews, Travis, Jason and Alex, all of Portland, OR; extended family including Brandt and Sandy Morgan of Winfield, Sue Anna and Dan Chandler of Teays Valley; special friends, Mike and Julie Russell and Randy Bohanon, all of Columbus, OH. Graveside service will be held at 11am Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the ancestral Morgan Family Cemetery, Winfield, where Sue Anna Chandler will speak. For those attending the ceremony, parking will be available just above Morgan's Landing where transportation will be provided by the funeral home to the cemetery. Social distancing and masks will be required for the service. In remembrance of Chuck, please make contributions to the Coal River Group, PO Box 363, St. Albans, WV 25177. Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, family-owned and located at 12848 Winfield Road, Winfield is honored to serve the Morgan family.



