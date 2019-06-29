|
Dyer, Charles
1931 - 2019
Charles "Charlie" Harold Dyer, age 88, of Canal Winchester, died June 28, 2019 at his home. He was born March 15, 1931 in San Antonio, Texas to the late Charles and Eunice Dyer. Charlie was a Navy veteran, retired Air Force veteran and also retired from the post office. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Junita; daughter, Charlene "Ann" (Jess) Lunsford; son, James Dyer; daughter-in-law, Therese Dyer; grandchildren, James Dyer, Patricia Porter, Elizabeth Dyer, Nicholas Burgess, Christopher Burgess; great-grandson, Ronan Porter; nephew, Randy (Beth) Doyle, their two children, Jill and Adam; and many dear friends.
Friends may visit 9 am- 11 am Wednesday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo Street, Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110 where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 am. Interment to follow at Franklin Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 30, 2019